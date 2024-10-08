Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the dog, fire prevention mascot, greets children at the base library during 2024 Fire Prevention Week at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The theme for 2024 Fire Prevention Week stresses the importance of having a functional smoke alarm to increase the chance of survival during a house fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)