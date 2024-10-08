Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, signs the 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2024. The theme for 2024 Fire Prevention Week stresses the importance of having a functional smoke alarm to increase the chance of survival during a house fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:10
    Photo ID: 8688203
    VIRIN: 241001-F-FX978-1012
    Resolution: 7088x4637
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Fire Prevention Week [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

