Hercules Guardians 24 strengthens US-ROK alliance through tactical airlift interoperability

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen and Republic of Korea Air Force service members gather for a group photo to commemorate the start of exercise Hercules Guardians 2024, Sept. 9, 2024, at Gimhae Air Base, Republic of Korea. HG24 is a weeklong, bilateral exercise that incorporates a blend of U.S. and ROK forces in mission planning, subject matter exchanges, scenario-based flying training and multiple airdrops - to include heavy equipment, container delivery systems, artillery and personnel delivery. As one of the numerous training events where U.S. service members work closely with allied and partner nations, HG24 puts into practice several scenario-based training to ensure the preparedness of each nation for future and current operations - showcasing the mutual respect, interoperability and friendship shared. (ROKAF courtesy photo)

The phrase ‘We Go Together!’ is a chant that can be often heard during gatherings of U.S. and Republic of Korea military forces and symbolizes the ironclad bonds formed since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty in 1953.



Exercise Hercules Guardians 24 was no exception. U.S. personnel representing the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, integrated with ROK Air Force’s 251st Tactical Airlift Squadron out of Gimhae Air Base, to further develop partnerships and increase interoperability through tactical airlift operations and ground events in the Korean Peninsula Sept. 9-14.



HG24 is a weeklong, bilateral exercise that incorporates a blend of U.S. and ROK forces in mission planning, subject matter exchanges, scenario-based flying training and multiple airdrops. The exercise was reinvigorated last year after a five-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“HG24 builds not only training for our crews individually, but also interoperability between our crews and those of the ROKAF,” said Maj. Lewoczko, 36th Airlift Squadron detachment commander. “Continued bilateral interoperability is crucial in deterring or responding to any contingency. Through this exercise, our crews were introduced to a major part of our area of our responsibility.”



Each day started off with mission planning as maintenance prepared each militaries’ respective C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for the day’s operations. The week included a total of nine sorties, with one day delivering two heavy equipment bundle drops, followed by the next day transporting a M119 105mm howitzer weapon system, 20 container delivery systems and five ROK Army personnel jumps.



The U.S. provided two C-130J Super Hercules alongside ROKAF’s two C-130J, to observe and learn from each other in terms of planning, tactics, techniques and procedures.



The exercise concluded during the Korean holiday, Chuseok - a time where families gather to celebrate their ancestors by sharing food and stories. Although Chuseok is a national holiday in the ROK, the ROKAF dedicated a day-long cultural exchange with U.S. personnel. The exchange started off with a visit to the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan to pay respects to the fallen. Afterwards, both forces gathered together to share one last local cuisine before parting ways and returning to their home stations.



“HG24 was an incredible opportunity to build relations and strengthen the US-ROK interoperability,” said Staff Sgt. William Jenkins, 36th AS instructor loadmaster. “Building bonds with ROKAF through our SME exchanges and flying training allows us to grow together and become a much more skilled and cohesive team.



“The highlight was getting to spend time with all the ROKAF members outside of uniform,” he added. “Learning about them on a personal level and sharing stories - it allows a connection that extends past our ability to operate the Herk and to the character of who we are flying alongside.”



In the era of the Great Power Competition, unwavering bonds with U.S. allies and partners is a critical component to become formidable in the ever-changing, ever-evolving strategic landscape. Through relationships with the ROK, the U.S. Air Force continues to safeguard the Indo-Pacific region while remaining ready anytime, anywhere for any high-end conflict and long-term strategic competition.



“Thank you to all of those with the 36th Airlift Squadron who came out here to participate in Hercules Guardians 2024,” said ROKAF Brig. Gen. Seonggyu Joo, 5th Air Mobility Wing commander. “I truly believe that for the future and the growth of the units involved, we need to continue this relationship and operations like HG24 - and expand on it. Our growth, together, is key for the fight.”