Hercules Guardians 24 strengthens US-ROK alliance through tactical airlift interoperability

GIMHAE AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA 09.09.2024 Courtesy Photo 374th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Republic of Korea Air Force service members gather for a group photo to commemorate the start of exercise Hercules Guardians 2024, Sept. 9, 2024, at Gimhae Air Base, Republic of Korea. HG24 is a weeklong, bilateral exercise that incorporates a blend of U.S. and ROK forces in mission planning, subject matter exchanges, scenario-based flying training and multiple airdrops - to include heavy equipment, container delivery systems, artillery and personnel delivery. As one of the numerous training events where U.S. service members work closely with allied and partner nations, HG24 puts into practice several scenario-based training to ensure the preparedness of each nation for future and current operations - showcasing the mutual respect, interoperability and friendship shared. (ROKAF courtesy photo)