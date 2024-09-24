Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hercules Guardians 24 strengthens US-ROK alliance through tactical airlift interoperability [Image 77 of 77]

    Hercules Guardians 24 strengthens US-ROK alliance through tactical airlift interoperability

    GIMHAE AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel reflect on the names of the fallen at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery during Hercules Guardians 2024, Sept. 13, 2024, at Busan, ROK. HG24 is a weeklong, bilateral exercise that incorporates a blend of U.S. and ROK forces in mission planning, subject matter exchanges, scenario-based flying training and multiple airdrops - to include heavy equipment, container delivery systems, artillery and personnel delivery. On days without flying operations, the U.S. and ROK forces gathered together to participate in cultural exchanges and activities to strengthen the bonds between the two nations. Concluding the event, both nations visited the UNMC to pay respects to the fallen prior to departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 22:37
    Location: GIMHAE AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Japan

    TAGS

    Republic of Korea
    C-130
    C-130J Super Hercules
    HG24
    Hercules Guardians
    Herk Guardians

