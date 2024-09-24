Hercules Guardians 24 strengthens US-ROK alliance through tactical airlift interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel reflect on the names of the fallen at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery during Hercules Guardians 2024, Sept. 13, 2024, at Busan, ROK. HG24 is a weeklong, bilateral exercise that incorporates a blend of U.S. and ROK forces in mission planning, subject matter exchanges, scenario-based flying training and multiple airdrops - to include heavy equipment, container delivery systems, artillery and personnel delivery. On days without flying operations, the U.S. and ROK forces gathered together to participate in cultural exchanges and activities to strengthen the bonds between the two nations. Concluding the event, both nations visited the UNMC to pay respects to the fallen prior to departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)