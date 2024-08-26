Future USS Utah holds change of command ceremony

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Michael Kos turned over command of the future nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Utah (SSN 801) to Cmdr. Christopher Hornung in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Friday, August 30, at the Historic Ship Nautilus in Groton, Connecticut.



Capt. Phillip Castellano, commodore of the pre-commissioning unit’s (PCU) parent Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony stating, “Mike was a natural choice when selecting Utah’s first skipper.”



“The name ‘Mike Kos’ will forever be scribed into the history books from both the navy and the fine people of the Beehive State,” Castellano said. “I trust Christopher will continue to push this crew to the finish line and commissioning. “Chris, you’ve inherited a fine warship and a fine crew – welcome to the team.”



Kos, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native and 2004 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, became the submarine’s first commanding officer when the command was established in January 2022.



“The story of Utah since the beginning has been one of perseverance, of hard work, and of family,” Kos said. “I am deeply humbled and thankful to have served with them as their first Commanding Officer. It has been an honor and a privilege that I will cherish forever.”



Kos’ next tour will be at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee. his previous submarine tours include the USS Columbia (SSN 771), USS Columbus (SSN 762), and USS Hampton (SSN 767).



Hornung briefly spoke during the ceremony, praising Kos for “an incredible tour” before addressing the crew.



“I want to speak to the sacred honor we’ve been entrusted with: returning the name ‘Utah’ to the U.S. Navy’s active ship roster,” said Hornung referencing the submarine’s historic BB 31 Utah, the WWII-era battleship whose remains lie in Pearl Harbor after its sinking during the attacks on December 7, 1941. “This name carries with it a legacy of bravery, sacrifice, and duty – a legacy we now have the privilege to uphold.”



Hornung, a Hauppauge, New York native and 2007 graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College, previously served aboard the submarines USS Memphis (SSN 691), USS Newport News (SSN 750), and USS Florida (SSGN 728).



Utah will be the second U.S. Navy ship named for the state of Utah with the most recent BB-31 (1911-1944) seeing action in the Mexican Revolution, World War I, and World War II. The submarine will have a crew of more than 130 personnel, will be more than 377 feet long, and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines is designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.30.2024 17:01 Story ID: 479889 Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US Hometown: HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 64 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future USS Utah holds change of command ceremony, by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.