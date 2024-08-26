Future USS Utah holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240830-N-GR655-1057 Groton, Connecticut (August 30, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael Kos, commanding officer of the future USS Utah (SSN 801), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Historic Ship Nautilus in Groton, Connecticut, August 30, 2024. Kos was relieved by Cmdr. Christopher Hornung during the ceremony. The pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Utah and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)