    Future USS Utah holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Future USS Utah holds change of command ceremony

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    240830-N-GR655-1057 Groton, Connecticut (August 30, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael Kos, commanding officer of the future USS Utah (SSN 801), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Historic Ship Nautilus in Groton, Connecticut, August 30, 2024. Kos was relieved by Cmdr. Christopher Hornung during the ceremony. The pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Utah and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

