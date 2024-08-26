Future USS Utah holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240830-N-GR655-1100 Groton, Connecticut (August 30, 2024) – Capt. Phillip Castellano, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, returns a salute from Cmdr. Michael Kos, during a change of command ceremony for the future USS Utah (SSN 801) at Historic Ship Nautilus in Groton, Connecticut, August 30, 2024. Kos was relieved by Cmdr. Christopher Hornung, right, during the ceremony. The pre-commissioning unit (PCU) Utah and crew operate under SUBRON 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)