Secretary of the Navy Hosts All Hands Call for Carrier Air Wing 3

The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro hosted an all hands call for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 squadrons at Naval Air Station Oceana on Aug. 6. CVW-3, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), returned from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th areas of operation last month.



During the ceremony, Secretary Del Toro congratulated the men and women of CVW-3 and highlighted how they are the new generation of mentorship for Naval Aviation.



“The courageous warriors of the Vietnam era are who I looked up to,” said Secretary Del Toro. “You are all now the new generation of mentorship for junior officers and those who will join Naval Aviation. Speaking with you today, I am proud and I acknowledge that I am surrounded by heroes. Thank you, thank you and I am so proud of all that you were able to accomplish. Congratulations and welcome home.”



While deployed with IKECSG, CVW-3 flew more than 13,800 sorties for more than 31,000 total flight hours and completed more than 10,000 aircraft launches and recoveries.



“The achievements and actions of Carrier Air Wing 3 are indeed worthy of the Navy Unit Commendation and Combat Action Ribbon awarded earlier this year,” continued Secretary Del Toro. “For nearly nine months, Carrier Air Wing 3 delivered exceptional naval power as part of the IKE Strike Group, defending innocent civilian merchant mariners in waters critical to the flow of international commerce.”



Capt. James Huddleston, deputy commander, CVW-3, emphasized the tremendous teamwork required to maintain freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.



“This deployment showed how dynamic a carrier strike group is, with the ability to protect the freedom of navigation around the world,” said Huddleston. “We haven’t operated in this manner for decades, and in some ways, not since World War II. All the squadrons in this air wing made history, and should be especially proud of their performance and their mission.”



Cmdr. Nolan Lucas, operations officer, CVW-3, shared his gratitude for the Secretary of the Navy’s visit and words of appreciation.



“Having the Secretary of the Navy visit with the wing means a lot,” said Lucas. “When you’re on deployment, you truly live in the moment and are focused on the mission in front of you. Knowing that what we did mattered, validates our presence and purpose.”



Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, stressed that the lessons learned from CVW-3 will benefit all squadrons entering the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.



“These squadrons brilliantly executed in harm’s way for months to guard allied and partner interests in the Red Sea,” said Verissimo. “The bravery of all our carrier strike groups, across the globe, is inspiring. The American public should rest assured knowing that the men and women of Naval Aviation are always ready. The experiences of Carrier Air Wing 3 will guide and motivate all Naval Air Forces as they prepare and execute our Nation’s tasking.”



Squadrons of CVW-3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



Naval Air Force Atlantic is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 55 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

