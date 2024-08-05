SECNAV Visits NAS Oceana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240806-N-AV609-2001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 6, 2024) The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro hosted an “All Hands Call” at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 squadrons onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, August 6, 2024. CVW-3, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), returned from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th areas of operation last month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)