SECNAV Hosts All Hands Call

240806-N-AV609-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 6, 2024) The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro hosted an “All Hands Call” at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 squadrons onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, August 6, 2024. CVW-3, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), returned from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th areas of operation last month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)

Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US