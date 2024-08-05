Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Hosts All Hands Call [Image 3 of 6]

    SECNAV Hosts All Hands Call

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Eidson 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    240806-N-AV609-1005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 6, 2024) The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro hosted an “All Hands Call” at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 squadrons onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, August 6, 2024. CVW-3, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), returned from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th areas of operation last month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)

