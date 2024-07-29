US Army Soldier transforms lives through dental care in Burundi

Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | U.S. Army Maj. Frederick Dawson, a comprehensive dentist (63B) assigned to the 30th...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | U.S. Army Maj. Frederick Dawson, a comprehensive dentist (63B) assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, pulls a tooth for a Burundian patient during the medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 22, 2024. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla) see less | View Image Page

BUJUMBURA, Burundi — When staff wheeled a Burundian man into the Kamenge Military Hospital’s dental office, U.S. Army Maj. Fedrick Dawson experienced a moment of déjà vu.



He thought he had seen the man before.



For three weeks this July, Dawson was away from his usual patients in Sembach, Germany. Alongside fellow Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade, Dawson is working with Burundian military and civilian health professionals, providing patient care as part of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa’s (SETAF-AF) medical readiness exercise (MEDREX).



Dawson realized why the man, whose first name is Mugisha, looked familiar— he was the person Dawson had seen lying on the side of the road, surrounded by authorities, a few days earlier. Mugisha, now sitting in a wheelchair, explained how he had been hit by a passing car. His most severe injury was to his face, resulting in a broken jaw and a mouth full of loose teeth.



“Seeing him here a few days later for care made it very personal,” Dawson continued. “It’s enriching because I’m able to give him personal care, and it creates that connection.”



Dawson believes that dental care is all about building a connection between the dentist and the patient, which has been difficult in Burundi since he does not see these patients on a recurring basis. Dawson’s dedication to dentistry runs deep.





He is a third-generation dentist who grew up helping his father after school at his dental office in Spring Mills, Pennsylvania. He finds fulfillment in building relationships with his patients, especially since many people have negative associations with dental visits.



“I actually do really love teeth,” Dawson shared. “What excites me about dentistry is the challenge of turning a typically dreaded visit into a positive experience and building a good relationship with my patients.”



Without proper dental care, Mugisha would have lived the rest of his life without a majority of his teeth. Dawson explained that, although Mugisha could survive without several teeth, his quality of life would significantly diminish.



“Teeth are a fascinating window into a person. You can tell when somebody maybe lacks self-esteem because they might not smile,” Dawson said. “I think his [Mugisha’s] quality of life is going to be astronomically better than it would have been without these interventions.”



Throughout the three-week exercise, Dawson and his 18 other U.S. Army medical colleagues from the 30th Medical Brigade have not only provided life-saving care, but have also exchanged valuable knowledge of procedures and capabilities with their Burundian counterparts.



This SETAF-AF exercise is the eighth and final medical exercise that has been executed on the African continent this fiscal year, and their countless impacts have been felt by patients and healthcare providers alike.



Mugisha summed up his experience.



“I am happy and grateful that they were able to save my teeth,” he said. “I can’t imagine living without my teeth.”



About MEDREX

MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe.