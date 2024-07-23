US, Burundi military dental professionals team up during medical exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Michael Dawson, a comprehensive dentist (63B) assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, examines a Burundian patient’s teeth during the medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 22, 2024.



MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

