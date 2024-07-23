Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Burundi military dental professionals team up during medical exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    US, Burundi military dental professionals team up during medical exercise

    BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI

    07.22.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Michael Dawson, a comprehensive dentist (63B) assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, examines a Burundian patient’s teeth during the medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 22, 2024.

    MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:33
    This work, US, Burundi military dental professionals team up during medical exercise [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Medical Training
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    MEDREXAfrica

