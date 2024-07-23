U.S. Army Maj. Michael Dawson, a comprehensive dentist (63B) assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, provides critical patient dental care alongside Burundian dentist Guy Ntamagar during the medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 23, 2024.



MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 This work, US, Burundi military dental professionals team up during medical exercise [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS