Medical readiness exercise brightens smiles in Burundi

During a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX), the 30th Medical Brigade and Force de Defense Nationale du Burundi medical professionals provided dental services along with other medical services to Burundians in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 26, 2024. U.S. Army Maj. Frederick Dawson, 30th Medical Brigade comprehensive dentist, shares his experience working with the Burundians and the importance of dental health care. The MEDREX was held from July 17 to Aug 2, 2024, at Hospital military de Kamenge, Burundi. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|07.26.2024
|07.30.2024 10:41
|Newscasts
|932210
|240726-F-HJ874-5196
|DOD_110472641
|00:01:00
|BUJUMBURA, BI
|0
|0
