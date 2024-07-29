Mission Ready, Family Steady: The Lewises

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Allen Lewis and Melissa Lewis met on the first day of their sophomore year at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Allen Lewis and Melissa Lewis met on the first day of their sophomore year at the University of Arkansas. They have since shared their lives together and a love for engineering for 15 years and counting. Melissa is currently a project manager in the AFCEC Natural Disaster Recovery Division and Allen is the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. see less | View Image Page

On the first day of their sophomore year at the University of Arkansas, Lt. Col. Allen Lewis and Melissa Lewis both made a choice that changed the trajectory of their lives. Both of them accepted an invitation to have lunch with their classmates, which resulted in the two meeting and ultimately the beginning of their lives together.



Both part of the engineering program at the University of Arkansas, the couple has shared their lives together and a love for engineering for 15 years and counting. Throughout their marriage, Allen and Melissa have both led successful careers in Air Force Civil Engineering. Due to their shared passion, the Lewises have had the unique opportunity of being able to see each other excel at work.



Melissa is currently a project manager in the AFCEC Natural Disaster Recovery Division. She has had many accomplishments in her role, including presenting to the Secretary of the Air Force and Air Force Chief of Staff for the F-35 complex at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The F-35 complex is a $604 million design-bid-build contract, which is the largest MILCON award in Air Force history.



After over 15 years of service, Allen recently took command of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Prior to becoming commander, Allen was the Chief of Construction Logistics at Tyndall, helping to lead its transformation to the Installation of the Future.



To succeed in their individual careers, Allen and Melissa have leaned on one another. For civil engineer couples who are navigating their careers together, Allen says to, “Figure out what is important to you. You both need to understand your whys. Then jointly, figure out where they intersect, and if those are opposed, work through it.”



Not only have the Lewises made incredible accomplishments in civil engineering, but both have also made meaningful connections during their time in the civil engineer community. As many military couples do, the Lewises have faced sacrifices during their time with the Air Force and have seen the community rally around them.



When Allen received his first duty assignment to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, the couple had to quickly pivot their upcoming wedding plans. Joined by members of Allen’s civil engineer squadron, the couple held a last-minute ceremony at the chapel on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The couple remembers the ceremony fondly. “Allen’s entire flight came out for it,” Melissa said. “The girls brought me a tiny little bouquet of fake flowers and bought us ice cream that was wedding cake-flavored.”



While wedding cake-flavored ice cream was not the last time the civil engineering community stepped up to support the Lewis family, it was the beginning of the Lewises becoming part of the civil engineer family. “Civil engineers are truly a family, and you can’t do this life without family,” Melissa said “The people in the squadron, both civilians and military, have pushed both of us to be who we are today.”