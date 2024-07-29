Mission Ready, Family Steady: The Lewises

Lt. Col. Allen Lewis and Melissa Lewis met on the first day of their sophomore year at the University of Arkansas. They have since shared their lives together and a love for engineering for 15 years and counting. Melissa is currently a project manager in the AFCEC Natural Disaster Recovery Division and Allen is the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

