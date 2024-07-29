Lt. Col. Allen Lewis and Melissa Lewis met on the first day of their sophomore year at the University of Arkansas. They have since shared their lives together and a love for engineering for 15 years and counting. Melissa is currently a project manager in the AFCEC Natural Disaster Recovery Division and Allen is the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8558560
|VIRIN:
|240730-O-CF481-7464
|Resolution:
|604x453
|Size:
|66.29 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Ready, Family Steady: The Lewises [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission Ready, Family Steady: The Lewises
No keywords found.