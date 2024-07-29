Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Ready, Family Steady: The Lewises [Image 7 of 10]

    Mission Ready, Family Steady: The Lewises

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Lt. Col. Allen Lewis and Melissa Lewis met on the first day of their sophomore year at the University of Arkansas. They have since shared their lives together and a love for engineering for 15 years and counting. Melissa is currently a project manager in the AFCEC Natural Disaster Recovery Division and Allen is the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

