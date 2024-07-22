Pōhakuloa Training Area Honors Former Fire Chief

By Lani O. Pascual, USAG-PTA

HAWAIʻI, July 16, 2024 - For firefighters, Last Call marks a moment of remembrance for the many lives saved and the one life given in sacrifice. On Jun. 22, 2024, family, friends and members of the Hawaiʻi Fire community gathered to pay this deep respect and memorialize one of their own.

Kurt Robert Penrose, Retired Fire Chief, was 80 years old when he passed on Jun. 7, 2024. Ruby Demello, daughter, reflected how blessed the family was to have such a devoted Fire Chief, Soldier and father. Through his military and firefighting days, he based his life on saving people.

Penrose graduated from Konawaena High School, Hawaiʻi, in 1961 and joined military service soon after until being honorably discharged in 1963. His education was propelled into fire studies and in 1979, he received a degree in Administration of Justice and Corrections, and Fire Science, from East Los Angeles College.



Penrose’s federal service began in 1972 at Kwajalein Atoll, then Guam. In 1980, he moved his family to Honolulu, Hawaiʻi until accepting assignments in Texas and California between 1982 and 1984.

“My father’s career was very meaningful to him,” said Demello. “His second family was his fellow firefighters at the station.”

Described as having a fascination with firefighting, Penrose loved everything related to the craft, from the fire trucks, the science and the people. That fascination was fueled by a passion to keep his family and friends safe and protect the firefighters on his watch so they could go home to their families.

In 1986, Penrose got the opportunity to move his family back to Hawaiʻi. Settling on the Island of Hawaiʻi, he started off at Kilauea Military Camp and served the community with honor and distinction.

Penrose transferred to Pōhakuloa Training Area in 1992 where he worked for five years before retiring from federal service. Current PTA Fire Chief, Mike Diehl, attended the funeral on behalf of the entire Pōhakuloa community.



“Witnessing Chief Penrose's life being honored resonated deeply with me as the current fire chief, it was an honor to partake in the ceremony,” said Diehl. “It's more than just a ceremony; it's a profound recognition of the dedication and professionalism that Chief Penrose and others before me have embodied. Their contributions leave a lasting impact on our community and our department, setting a standard of excellence that we strive to uphold every day.”

This excellence meant teaching the importance of fire safety. Penrose received certification as a “C” instructor in 1983, allowing him to teach fire safety courses and a certificate from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Personnel Standards and Education 1984.



He spent his off-duty time volunteering as a Fire Instructor for many years. He brought Sparky coloring books to teach fire safety to elementary schools throughout his own children’s lives.



Demello said she learned how to use the fire extinguisher properly and safety procedures from him.

“He taught us in our classes what to do when there was a fire,” said Demello. “He was that guy who just kept giving and enjoyed sharing his knowledge.”

Not wanting to retire early or give up caring for others, Penrose opened the first Mini Mart in Oceanview called Kahuku mini mart and later became a master roaster for a family friend at Greenwell farms. He authored a manual on how to roast each batch of coffee by temperature to perfection, and provided different sized coffee beans roasted to the customers' liking.

“I thought he was bored but he wasn't; he just took everything to a higher level, the fire fighter level,” said Demello, recalling fond memories of working with him at Greenwell. “Now that I look back, he was a perfectionist who recorded his specifications like a scientist.”

His last employment was with the Royal Kona Resort, becoming the Security Operations Manager at 70 years old. Penrose managed servicing of the entire fire system and created a safety policies and procedures handbook for employees and guests, drawing up the first fire plans for the entire hotel.

Demello said he did all of it willingly, with no compensation, showing his dedication for fire safety. Later, Penrose opened a fire protection business and performed fire inspections, eventually teaching many others how to open their own fire inspection business.

Penrose was also a proud member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, reflecting his commitment to the global fire community. Over the years, he volunteered as a civilian firefighter and saved many people, offering to help anyone that asked for it at any time of day.

“Ultimately, the importance of continuing in any firefighting job is the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others, just as Chief Penrose did throughout his career,” said Diehl. “It's about serving our community with honor, dedication, and respect, and ensuring that the legacy of service endures for generations to come.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:51 Story ID: 476743 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pōhakuloa Training Area Honors Former Fire Chief, by Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.