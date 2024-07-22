Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pōhakuloa Training Area Honors Former Fire Chief [Image 10 of 10]

    Pōhakuloa Training Area Honors Former Fire Chief

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Community honors the life and service of former Fire Chief Kurt Robert Penrose in Hilo, Hawai’i on Jun. 22, 2024. Penrose served as Fire Chief at Pōhakuloa Training Area before retiring in 1997.

