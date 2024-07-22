Pōhakuloa Training Area Honors Former Fire Chief

Community honors the life and service of former Fire Chief Kurt Robert Penrose in Hilo, Hawai’i on Jun. 22, 2024. Penrose served as Fire Chief at Pōhakuloa Training Area before retiring in 1997.

