Community honors the life and service of former Fire Chief Kurt Robert Penrose in Hilo, Hawai’i on Jun. 22, 2024. Penrose served as Fire Chief at Pōhakuloa Training Area before retiring in 1997.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8544021
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-GJ033-1009
|Resolution:
|1932x2080
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pōhakuloa Training Area Honors Former Fire Chief [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pōhakuloa Training Area Honors Former Fire Chief
No keywords found.