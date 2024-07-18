435th AGOW supports Slovakia’s F-16 integration

Bratislava, Slovakia (AP) — The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing has been instrumental in preparing Slovakia to receive and operationalize its incoming F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the past two years. Through a series of training initiatives and partnerships, the 435th AGOW has helped establish capabilities within Slovakia's military, ensuring readiness and operational efficiency.



The partnership ramped up October 2022 when the 435th AGOW conducted the first of four Mobile Training Team events, training over 120 Slovak personnel and establishing key infrastructure such as the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance process, and a Security Forces Training Academy. These efforts were critical in certifying the Slovakian Air Force to accept and operate F-16 aircraft.



"Our mission has always been about partnership and readiness," said Col. Damon Field, 435th Contingency Response Group commander. "By working closely with our Slovak counterparts, we've not only imparted essential skills but also built a foundation for sustained operational success."



Additional training covered critical areas including Tactical Combat Casualty Care procedures. Three 435th CRSS Independent Duty Medical Technicians, including a Flight Surgeon, trained 265 personnel through four MTT events, significantly enhancing the medical readiness of Slovak forces.



"The collaboration has been exceptional," said Master Sgt. William Noble, Superintendent, Air Advisor Operations 435th CRSS. "Our training sessions have not only improved their tactical skills but also strengthened our bonds, ensuring we work seamlessly together in future operations."



July 2024 marked another significant milestone in this long partnership with the training, testing and certification of 10 Slovak military personnel on the BAK-12 aircraft arresting system. This system facilitates the safe operations of F-16s, further enhancing the operational capabilities of Malacky Air Base.



The BAK-12 system at Malacky was built by the AGOW Construction Training Squadron. CTS will take lead in constructing additional BAK-12s throughout NATO in the near future. Additionally, CTS has provided maintenance, training, and inspections support to Slovakia during this and many other projects.



Airfield assessments performed by members of the 435th AGOW identified the need for a Foreign Object Debris program. This initiative was successfully implemented, addressing a critical aspect of airfield safety and readiness.



Looking ahead, Air Advisors and Security Forces personnel are scheduled to conduct a Train the Trainer event in October 2024. This event will focus on training senior non-commissioned officers and company-grade officers to ensure the sustainability and continuity of the training programs.



The 435th AGOW's contributions have been instrumental in preparing Slovakia for the arrival of the F-16s, showcasing a model of partnership, readiness and competency. As Slovakia integrates these advanced aircraft into their defense strategy, the groundwork laid by the 435th AGOW will ensure they are prepared to meet future NATO challenges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:37 Story ID: 476707 Location: BRATISLAVA, SK Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th AGOW supports Slovakia’s F-16 integration, by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.