435th CRSS partner with Slovakian Security Forces during exercise

Air Advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron and Slovak forces take part in exercises to establish air base defense, force protection, and establishing secure base perimeters and entry controls. Sliac Airfield April 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 Location: SLIAC, SK