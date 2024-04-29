Air Advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron and Slovak forces take part in exercises to establish air base defense, force protection, and establishing secure base perimeters and entry controls. Sliac Airfield April 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8371532
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-IQ236-1005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|535.82 KB
|Location:
|SLIAC, SK
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRSS partner with Slovakian Security Forces during exercise, by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT