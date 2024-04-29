Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRSS partner with Slovakian Security Forces during exercise

    SLIAC, SLOVAKIA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jacob Murray 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Air Advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron and Slovak forces take part in exercises to establish air base defense, force protection, and establishing secure base perimeters and entry controls. Sliac Airfield April 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:36
    Location: SLIAC, SK
    This work, 435th CRSS partner with Slovakian Security Forces during exercise, by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Slovakia
    Security Forces

