    BAK-12 installation strengthens Slovak partnership

    MALACKY AIR BASE, SLOVAKIA

    07.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa F-16 Fighting Falcons use a Barrier Arresting Kit-12 during a certification test, where Slovakian airmen assigned to Malacky Air Base received certification on the system at Malacky Air Base, Slovakia, July 10, 2024. The BAK-12 system, installed by 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Airmen, is used as a means of showing cooperability and air power across Europe to deter threats to the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Location: MALACKY AIR BASE, SK

    NATO
    F-16
    USAFE
    BAK-12
    Slovak Air Force

