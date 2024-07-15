BAK-12 installation strengthens Slovak partnership

U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa F-16 Fighting Falcons use a Barrier Arresting Kit-12 during a certification test, where Slovakian airmen assigned to Malacky Air Base received certification on the system at Malacky Air Base, Slovakia, July 10, 2024. The BAK-12 system, installed by 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Airmen, is used as a means of showing cooperability and air power across Europe to deter threats to the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|07.10.2024
|07.15.2024 11:31
|B-Roll
|930603
|240715-F-TC518-1001
|DOD_110441864
|00:03:50
|MALACKY AIR BASE, SK
|1
|1
