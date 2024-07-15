BAK-12 installation strengthens Slovak partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa F-16 Fighting Falcons use a Barrier Arresting Kit-12 during a certification test, where Slovakian airmen assigned to Malacky Air Base received certification on the system at Malacky Air Base, Slovakia, July 10, 2024. The BAK-12 system, installed by 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Airmen, is used as a means of showing cooperability and air power across Europe to deter threats to the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)