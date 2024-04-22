Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRS Congratulate Slovakian Counterparts

    SLIAC AIR BASE, SLOVAKIA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jacob Murray 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 435 Air Contingency Response Support Squadron congratulate Slovakian Security Forces on their graduation. Apr. 22, 2023, at Sliac Air Base, Slovakia. This graduation represents the completion of rigorous training to certify them as Slovakian Security Forces. (U.S. Air Force by Captain Jacob Murray)

    This work, 435th CRS Congratulate Slovakian Counterparts, by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th AGOW
    Partnership
    Slovakian Security Forces

