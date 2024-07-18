Community collaboration prevents hardships

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Moody Air Force Base leadership and first sergeants gathered to celebrate the opening of the food pantry at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12th, 2024.



Operation Warm Heart in collaboration with the Valdosta Second Harvest of South Georgia, recognized an opportunity to help prevent hardships by acknowledging the impacts of economic inflation surrounding food prices. By establishing a food pantry, the goal is to eliminate one area of potential concern, providing Airmen and their families with a chance to better focus their spending without feeling pressured in their decision making for necessities.



Normally Operation Warm Heart gives gift cards to Airmen for groceries, explained Master Sgt. Carlene Wallace, 23rd Maintenance Squadron first sergeant. By having the food pantry centrally located, it provides ease of access for Airmen and their families.



“The ribbon cutting ceremony is our introduction of what we have available for our members and their dependents, so that people have awareness that this is something available for them or their members as well as their spouses,” Wallace said.



Thanks to Second Harvest, the pantry is now stocked with more than 200 pounds of food and Operation Warm Heart will monitor the inventory to determine what items to add in the future. The pantry is available 24/7, but to gain access, members will need to contact their unit first sergeant.



The creation of this pantry was a collaborative endeavor where every person involved played their role in understanding the importance of not only recognizing a need but also taking the necessary action to address it, shared Jacinta Howell, 23rd Wing director of integrated prevention & response. This pantry will have a significant positive impact on many families, and it is just the beginning of a larger effort.



“We want to encourage Airmen to be able to say ‘I think I might need some help with groceries.’” Wallace said. “We'll have the necessary conversation and we’ll get them right over to the pantry. This conversation just stays between the Airmen and the shirts because we still want to protect people's privacy. So yes, any of the shirts, even our undershirts, we're all prepared to help assist Airmen in a new capacity. Once they get a hold of us, we will help so they can do what they need for them and their family.”



Leadership at Moody AFB is always looking for ways to meet the needs of the Airmen. The pantry’s establishment demonstrates the continued community support and commitment to Team Moody.



Individuals wanting to contribute to the pantry can donate food to Second Harvest, allowing Operation Warm Heart executives to select items for the base. They can also donate funds directly to Operation Warm Heart.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 16:56 Story ID: 476656 Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community collaboration prevents hardships, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.