Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community collaboration prevents hardships [Image 1 of 2]

    Community collaboration prevents hardships

    VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing

    Executives from Operation Warm Heart pose for a photo in front of the newly opened food pantry at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2024. Operation Warm Heart is a Moody AFB organization specializing in finding creative solutions to help Airmen who may need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8539171
    VIRIN: 240712-F-IQ323-1013
    Resolution: 6866x4531
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community collaboration prevents hardships [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Community collaboration prevents hardships
    Community collaboration prevents hardships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community collaboration prevents hardships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Operation Warm Heart
    Food Pantry
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download