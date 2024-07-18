Community collaboration prevents hardships

Executives from Operation Warm Heart pose for a photo in front of the newly opened food pantry at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2024. Operation Warm Heart is a Moody AFB organization specializing in finding creative solutions to help Airmen who may need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
