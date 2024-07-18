Executives from Operation Warm Heart pose for a photo in front of the newly opened food pantry at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2024. Operation Warm Heart is a Moody AFB organization specializing in finding creative solutions to help Airmen who may need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8539171 VIRIN: 240712-F-IQ323-1013 Resolution: 6866x4531 Size: 6.95 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community collaboration prevents hardships [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.