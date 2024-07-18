Non-perishable food sits on a shelf in the newly opened food pantry at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2024. Airmen interested in accessing the pantry must contact their first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8539172
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-IQ323-1008
|Resolution:
|6755x4508
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community collaboration prevents hardships [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community collaboration prevents hardships
No keywords found.