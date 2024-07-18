Community collaboration prevents hardships

Non-perishable food sits on a shelf in the newly opened food pantry at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2024. Airmen interested in accessing the pantry must contact their first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

Date Taken: 07.12.2024
Photo by A1C Sir Wyrick