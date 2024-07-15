Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces train at Alpena CRTC

    Gries looks through sights

    Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Kolby Gries, 185th Air Refueling Wing Security...... read more read more

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Through heat, humidity, and rain, Security Forces Airmen of the Iowa Air National Guard are training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan.

    The Iowa ANG members are here to hone their tactical skills so they are always ready to protect Air Force installations and troops.

    During the first week of their two-week annual training, the 72 Defenders trained on urban operations techniques as well as weapons training to maintain annual training requirements.

    They will be at the CRTC through the week using the CRTC’s small arms range, training classrooms and weapons storage, firearms training facility, Grayling Air Gunnery Range, and the Military Operations in Urban Terrain village.

    Security Forces Airmen are the primary base defense and law enforcement for Air Force units and use these skillsets on deployments worldwide.

    Capt. Casey Ryan, 185th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron Commander, said that Security Forces has high annual training requirements, requiring over two-hundred hours and recurring qualifications over all the weapons and equipment they use.

    “We come out here and we are able to actually train expeditionary skills and fieldcraft which is hard to do at home and takes a lot of time,” he said.

    Expeditionary skills training includes training in reconnaissance, combat patrols, ambushes, assaults, and area capture and recovery.

    They also are training through close quarters battle scenarios to develop their close-quarter weapons manipulation and safety in working in small fireteams.

    Senior Master Sgt. Tony Jensen, 185th ARW Security Forces Operations Superintendent, said its good to bring Airman on longer annual training trips as it allows them to get away from home base and away from distractions so they can concentrate on their training together.

    The training will culminate in a 24-hour field training exercise at the MOUT against simulated opposing forces.

    According to Ryan, the threats the military now faces are different than it has faced in the past.

    The Iowa ANG is making sure Security Forces Airmen are ready for the future of warfare, said Ryan.

    The Security Forces Airmen are members of the 185th ARW and 132nd Wing.

