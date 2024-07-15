Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces train at Alpena CRTC B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces Airmen training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan.



The Iowa ANG members are here to hone their tactical skills so they are always ready to protect Air Force installations and troops.



During the first week of their two-week annual training, 72 Defenders trained on urban operations techniques as well as weapons training to maintain annual training requirements.



They will be at the CRTC through the next week using the CRTC’s small arms range, training classrooms and weapons storage, firearms training facility, Grayling Air Gunnery Range, and the Military Operations in Urban Terrain village.



The Airmen are training in Air Base Ground Defense expeditionary skills, which include reconnaissance, combat patrols, ambushes, assaults, and area capture and recovery.



They also are training through close quarters battle scenarios to develop their close-quarter weapons manipulation and safety in working in small fireteams.



The training will culminate in a 24-hour field training exercise at the MOUT against simulated opposing forces.



The Security Forces Airmen are members of the 185th ARW and 132nd Wing.



Lower Thirds:



Capt. Casey Ryan, 185th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron Commander