    Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces train at Alpena CRTC B-roll

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces Airmen training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan.

    The Iowa ANG members are here to hone their tactical skills so they are always ready to protect Air Force installations and troops.

    During the first week of their two-week annual training, 72 Defenders trained on urban operations techniques as well as weapons training to maintain annual training requirements.

    They will be at the CRTC through the next week using the CRTC’s small arms range, training classrooms and weapons storage, firearms training facility, Grayling Air Gunnery Range, and the Military Operations in Urban Terrain village.

    The Airmen are training in Air Base Ground Defense expeditionary skills, which include reconnaissance, combat patrols, ambushes, assaults, and area capture and recovery.

    They also are training through close quarters battle scenarios to develop their close-quarter weapons manipulation and safety in working in small fireteams.

    The training will culminate in a 24-hour field training exercise at the MOUT against simulated opposing forces.

    The Security Forces Airmen are members of the 185th ARW and 132nd Wing.

    Capt. Casey Ryan, 185th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron Commander

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:09
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    Annual Training
    Security Forces
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center
    132nd Wing

