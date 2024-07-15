Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces train at Alpena CRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Studio lead:

Iowa Air National Guard Airmen are at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, for annual training. Senior Airmen Tylon Chapman has the story from Alpena, Michigan.



Video Script:



Airmen from the Iowa National Guard are in Alpena, Michigan, at the Combat Readiness Training Center. The Security Forces Airmen are honing their tactical skills at the Michigan Air National Guard training facility.



Iowa Air National Guard Capt. Casey Ryan says it’s helpful to get away from the unit for a longer period so members can focus on their training.



“Bringing our unit to the CRTC allows us to be extremely efficient with our annual training. They have facilities to work, train, sleep, and eat all in the same area.”



At the CRTC, the Airmen have been training on urban operations techniques, expeditionary skills, and weapons use.



“We also have access to, with a short drive, is a full distance firing range for our heavy weapons and also the ability to take out our rifles to three-to-four hundred meters which we can’t do at home station. Additionally, there is a full MOUT facility, which is fairly comprehensive. It replicates an air base, which again, most guard bases don’t have a full base that they can utilize.”



The training will culminate in a 24-hour field training exercise at the MOUT against simulated opposing forces.



Reporting in Alpena, Michigan, I’m Airman Tylon Chapman