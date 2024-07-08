Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command

Space Base Delta 1 held a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, where U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson relinquished command to USSF Col. Kenneth Klock.



U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, presided over the ceremony and spoke about Klock's future as the SBD 1 commander.



"He brings the absolute warrior spirit and focus that we need to this team right now," said Miller about Klock.



After assuming command, Klock spoke about the importance of the many members who make up SBD 1, as well as its mission partners.



"I will absolutely count on the women and men, Airmen and Guardians alike, to continue to enhance the organization, to ensure we provide excellent base support to the Deltas and the mission partners that conduct combat operations from each of the seven Space Base Delta 1 installations,” said Klock.



Klock also acknowledged the significance of SBD 1 to the overall mission of the Space Force.



"The United States Space Force relies on your unwavering support, and indeed, the entire nation depends on each and every one of you,” said Klock. “You enable these critical space missions across the globe.”



Klock served in the Army for 15 years as a space operations officer before transferring to the Space Force in 2022.



I'm a product of my past and I fully embrace both my Army upbringing and the fact that I transferred into the Space Force only just two short years ago," said Klock.



SBD 1 enables USSF operations for 10 of the 13 USSF Space Deltas and more than 111 other mission partners across 22 worldwide operating locations.

