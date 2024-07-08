Video of the Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 17:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|930492
|VIRIN:
|240711-X-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110439100
|Length:
|01:04:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
