Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Video of the Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 17:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 930492
    VIRIN: 240711-X-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110439100
    Length: 01:04:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Col Hanson
    david hanson
    sbd 1
    space base delta 1
    Col Klock
    Kenneth Klock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT