    Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, incoming Space Base Delta 1 commander, speaks to SBD 1 Guardians and Airmen after accepting command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, 2024. After assuming command, Klock spoke about the importance of the many members who make up SBD 1, as well as its mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    Guardian
    Quote
    Sbd 1
    Space Base Delta 1
    Colonel Klock
    Space Forc

