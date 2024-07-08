U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, incoming Space Base Delta 1 commander, speaks to SBD 1 Guardians and Airmen after accepting command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, 2024. After assuming command, Klock spoke about the importance of the many members who make up SBD 1, as well as its mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8524994
|VIRIN:
|240711-X-JC347-1001
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
This work, Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
