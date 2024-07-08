Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 1 holds change of command [Image 18 of 18]

    Space Base Delta 1 holds change of command

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, renders his first salute as commander of SBD 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, 2024. Klock previously served as the commandant of the National Security Space Institute located on Peterson SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 17:51
    Photo ID: 8527001
    VIRIN: 240711-X-X1914-1251
    Resolution: 7452x5242
    Size: 28.68 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    TAGS

    ceremony
    change of command
    Space Force
    SBD 1
    SBD1

