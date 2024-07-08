U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, renders his first salute as commander of SBD 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, 2024. Klock previously served as the commandant of the National Security Space Institute located on Peterson SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 17:51
|Photo ID:
|8527001
|VIRIN:
|240711-X-X1914-1251
|Resolution:
|7452x5242
|Size:
|28.68 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 1 holds change of command [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
