Space Base Delta 1 holds change of command

U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, renders his first salute as commander of SBD 1 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 11, 2024. Klock previously served as the commandant of the National Security Space Institute located on Peterson SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

