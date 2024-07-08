NH Jax providers, clinic named as JOES best

Photo By Deidre Smith | Lt. j.g. Sean Hufford, a physician assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany,...... read more read more Photo By Deidre Smith | Lt. j.g. Sean Hufford, a physician assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, listens to a patient’s heart. Hufford serves as the sole occupational health provider in the Occupational Health Clinic that was named Best of the Best by the Joint Joint Patient Experience Survey (JOES) for fiscal year 2024, 2nd Quarter. U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith see less | View Image Page

Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic released its results from the Joint Patient Experience Survey (JOES) for fiscal year 2024, 2nd Quarter, and several Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville assets were named “Best of the Best.”



Providers from Family Medicine Physician Lt. Cmdr. Mitchell Selco, Dermatology Physician Assistant Elizabeth Anderson, and Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Albany Occupational Health Clinic earned top marks from patients who filled out the random surveys received in the mail following treatment.



“My team and I treat every patient as if they were one of our family members,” says NBHC Albany Occupational Health Department Head Lt. j.g. Sean Hufford. Hufford currently serves as the sole primary care provider for 900 enrollees in the remote Military Treatment Facility (MTF) while monitoring the health of more than 1,400 employees who are potentially exposed to work-place hazards.



“I live by the quote, ‘Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care’,” Hufford states. Hufford has 22 years of active-duty service and holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.



For the last 10 years, Elizabeth Anderson has called NH Jacksonville home and was driven to work with military due to family connections.



“My father was in the Air Force and a government civilian, and my stepfather was in the Army,” Anderson says. “I feel at home in the military culture and enjoy being able to provide the best care to our brave military members and their families.”



Anderson holds a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from NOVA Southeastern University, and she believes being personable with patients is key to her success.



“I enjoy building a rapport with my patients, I want them to put them at ease,” says Anderson. “I look forward to coming in for their appointments and educating them about sun safety and skin cancer.”



For Lt. Cmdr. Mitchell Selco, his military career has seen him don several different uniforms.



“I started my military career as a Marine 23 years ago, and I enjoyed the deployments and operational experience, which led me to attending medical school,” Selco recalls. He holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University California, and he completed his Family Practice intern and residency training at Camp Pendleton, California. Selco saw an opportunity arise to give back in the same capacity.



“I wanted to teach the future generation of family medicine residents in the program here in Jacksonville,” Selco says. “Seeing these young interns become a dependable, board-certified physician is what fills my cup daily.”



Having two of the recognized providers out of all 29 on the best list falling into the same department came as no surprise to their leadership.



“Dr. Selco and PA Anderson set the standard for patient care, and we value their contribution to our team,” says Director of Medical Services Cmdr. Dan Kuckel. “This serves as a great reminder to our community the importance of taking five minutes to complete the surveys that arrive in the mail, so we can continue to provide the best care possible.”