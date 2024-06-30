Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Jax providers, clinic named as JOES best [Image 2 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dermatology Physician Assistant Elizabeth Anderson inspects a patient during an appointment. July 1. Anderson was named Defense Health Agency FY24 2nd Quarter Joint Outpatient Experience Survey Military Treatment Facility Best of the Best..

