    NH Jax providers, clinic named as JOES best

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Lt. j.g. Sean Hufford, a physician assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, listens to a patient’s heart. Hufford serves as the sole occupational health provider in the Occupational Health Clinic that was named Best of the Best by the Joint Joint Patient Experience Survey (JOES) for fiscal year 2024, 2nd Quarter. U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 13:07
    VIRIN: 240201-N-QA097-1005
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    albany
    occupational health
    family medicine
    JOES

