NH Jax providers, clinic named as JOES best

Lt. j.g. Sean Hufford, a physician assistant at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, listens to a patient’s heart. Hufford serves as the sole occupational health provider in the Occupational Health Clinic that was named Best of the Best by the Joint Joint Patient Experience Survey (JOES) for fiscal year 2024, 2nd Quarter. U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith

