    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17 [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command C-17 Globemaster III performs an airdrop of humanitarian aid over Gaza, March 29, 2024. Joint Base Charleston C-17s joined coalition aircraft to deliver aid to civilians impacted by the conflict in Gaza. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8314510
    VIRIN: 240329-F-YD471-1042
    Resolution: 4715x3137
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17
    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17

    TAGS

    airdrop
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    Humanitarian Aid
    Gaza

