U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza from C-17

A U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command C-17 Globemaster III performs an airdrop of humanitarian aid over Gaza, March 29, 2024. Joint Base Charleston C-17s joined coalition aircraft to deliver aid to civilians impacted by the conflict in Gaza. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

