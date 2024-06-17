The Pursuit of Excellence: How Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Flight Line Mess Hall became one of the best mess halls in the Marine Corps

Photo By Sgt. Randall Whiteman | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col David Hunley, left, the director of food services for Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Randall Whiteman | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col David Hunley, left, the director of food services for Marine Corps Installations Command, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Commissaryman Seaman Recruit Leticia Bugarin with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, after giving her a challenge coin for outstanding work while taking part in the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill memorial awards program, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. The W.P.T. Hill awards program aims to acknowledge outstanding performance within Marine Corps food service operations, including determining and recognizing the best mess halls of the year. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – Chow halls are a cornerstone within every military installation. At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, the Flight Line Mess Hall has set a shining example of culinary excellence by earning the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill Memorial Award for food service excellence as the 2024 “Best Management and Mess Attendant Mess Hall in the Marine Corps” on May 9, 2024.



The W.P.T. Hill Memorial Awards program serves as the highest achievement in food service excellence for food service specialists and mess halls in the Marine Corps, and awards are presented by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Restaurant Association. In collaboration with the Commandant of the Marine Corps, the NRAEF annually presents these awards to recognize outstanding food service operations within the Marine Corps.



The process of being selected for this award began with the semiannual Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Butler technical inspection of MCAS Iwakuni mess halls. During these inspections the mess halls are graded on multiple categories, such as administration, food safety, sanitation, and food preparation. Once the Iwakuni mess halls have received their MCIPAC-MCBB technical inspection score, the mess hall with the highest score is then nominated by the Iwakuni Base Food Service, who oversee all mess halls on MCAS Iwakuni, to compete with other mess halls around the Marine Corps for the W.P.T. Awards for food service excellence.



After the Flight Line Mess Hall was chosen as the W.P.T. Hill Awards nominee for MCIPAC, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col David Hunley, the director of food services for Marine Corps Installations Command, Master Gunnery Sgt. Brett Marks, the food services staff non-commissioned officer in charge for Marine Corps Installations Command, and Mike Johnston from the NRAEF scrutinized various aspects of its operations and procedures, including safety, sanitation, and adherence to food service fundamentals. Administrative and managerial protocols were thoroughly reviewed, alongside meticulous inspections of storage facilities and observation of food preparation by the Marines and the master labor contract employees of the mess hall.



“It wasn't until we were lining up to go to the main stage to receive our trophy, and then you hear over the big speaker, ‘Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Flight Line Mess Hall, Best Management and Mess Attendant Mess Hall in the Marine Corps.’ I think that's when all the feelings set in,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jose Sanchez, a food service specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni and the previous manager for the Flight Line Mess Hall. “A mixture of pride, happiness, and also a kind of relief. Like, OK, we won. Now we can put it behind us. Let's focus on the next [year’s award].”



The main aspect that the Marines and master labor contractor employees take pride in at the Flight Line Mess Hall is their unwavering commitment to the job, embracing their roles with a deep sense of pride and purpose.



“The biggest thing is that it doesn't really matter what rank you are if you have the ability to care for what you're doing and have some sort of commitment to what you're doing.” said Sanchez.



This way of thinking perfectly captures Flight Line Mess Hall’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and unity in all they do.



“The relationship that we have with our patrons is pretty significant to us and we take pride in it,” said Sanchez. “So, at the end of the day, that's all we really want. All the awards and everything else, that just comes with it.”



Beyond the accolades, the Flight Line Mess Hall's achievement has far-reaching implications; they serve as the benchmark for excellence within the Marine Corps, and other installations are encouraged to emulate their practices. This recognition not only validates their efforts but also inspires continuous improvement and innovation within the Marine Corps community.



The Marine Corps is currently establishing a new mess hall facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Guam and is using the Flight Line Mess Hall at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni as the reference point to ensure the transfer of the best practices.

“They actually came over here from Guam to see how we do operations and kind of mirror what we do here in order to bring success to the Guam mess hall,” said Sgt. Sanchez.



The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Flight Line Mess Hall's recognition in being selected as a winner of the W.P.T. Hill Memorial Awards represents the pinnacle of culinary achievement within the United States Marine Corps. It is a testament to the power of teamwork, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Their success serves as an inspiration to all service members, reminding them that greatness can be achieved through passion, perseverance, and a shared commitment to upholding the highest standards in every aspect of their duties.



-30-