Mike Johnston, a member of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, inspects the cooking procedures of the Flight Line Mess Hall at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, as part of the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill memorial awards program, Jan. 29, 2024. The W.P.T. Hill awards program aims to acknowledge outstanding performance within Marine Corps food service operations, including determining and recognizing the best mess halls of the year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 00:59 Photo ID: 8486842 VIRIN: 240129-M-IM996-1458 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.11 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Flight Line Mess Hall is inspected for the Major General William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence. [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.