    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Flight Line Mess Hall is inspected for the Major General William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence. [Image 10 of 17]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Flight Line Mess Hall is inspected for the Major General William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Mike Johnston, a member of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, inspects the cooking procedures of the Flight Line Mess Hall at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, as part of the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill memorial awards program, Jan. 29, 2024. The W.P.T. Hill awards program aims to acknowledge outstanding performance within Marine Corps food service operations, including determining and recognizing the best mess halls of the year.

    The Pursuit of Excellence: How Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni&rsquo;s Flight Line Mess Hall became one of the best mess halls in the Marine Corps

    Mess Hall
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Chow Hall
    Food Service
    Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill
    W.P.T Awards

