U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Brett Marks, left, the food services staff non-commissioned officer in charge for Marine Corps Installations Command, compliments Sgt. Lim Christian, a food service specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, after giving him a challenge coin for outstanding work while taking part in the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill memorial awards program at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. The W.P.T. Hill awards program aims to acknowledge outstanding performance within Marine Corps food service operations, including determining and recognizing the best mess halls of the year.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8486847
|VIRIN:
|240129-M-IM996-1611
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Flight Line Mess Hall is inspected for the Major General William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence. [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Randall Whiteman
The Pursuit of Excellence: How Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Flight Line Mess Hall became one of the best mess halls in the Marine Corps
