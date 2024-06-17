U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col David Hunley, left, the director of food services for Marine Corps Installations Command, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Commissaryman Seaman Recruit Leticia Bugarin with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, after giving her a challenge coin for outstanding work while taking part in the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill memorial awards program, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. The W.P.T. Hill awards program aims to acknowledge outstanding performance within Marine Corps food service operations, including determining and recognizing the best mess halls of the year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 00:59 Photo ID: 8486849 VIRIN: 240129-M-IM996-1629 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.2 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Flight Line Mess Hall is inspected for the Major General William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence. [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Randall Whiteman