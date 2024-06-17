KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack hosted a ceremony in celebration of Juneteenth at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 19.



Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day and Liberation Day, is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The milestone is celebrated annually on June 19th and opens the door to enhancing inclusivity in workplace and personal environments.



Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Council coordinated the ceremony to bring the Wolf Pack community together. The ceremony included speeches, poetry readings, and a brief history of Juneteenth.



“Change does not only come with the signing of a bill, it requires teamwork, passion, and transformation of mindset,” said Maj. LaQuita Moore, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medicine nurse practitioner, during her ceremony remarks.



The ceremony culminated with a “Home Away From Home” dinner, providing attendees a free, soul food-style home-cooked meal. AAHC President, Staff Sgt. Dejanique Frierson, shared what went into the group’s plan for observing the holiday.



“Our goal was to shed light on the reason behind Juneteenth and why it is so important to our community,” said Frierson. “A lot of people do not know the history of Juneteenth so as a council we wanted to use the special day to not only have a celebration but also provide a chance for education.”



Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021. Observing this day commemorates a pivotal moment in history. It also provides an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the promise of freedom, which underpins the call to action for many service members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 07:04 Story ID: 474335 Location: KR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth, by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.