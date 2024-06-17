Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth [Image 2 of 5]

    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Adegboyega Adeyemo, 8th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, delivers remarks during a Juneteenth celebration ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 19. Adeyemo spoke about how observing Juneteenth represents a chance for reflection and education so that service members can foster an inclusive environment moving forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Juneteenth

