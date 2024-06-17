Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth

Staff Sgt. Mallory Sandridge, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, delivers an original poem during a Juneteenth celebration ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 19. The ceremony, which was coordinated by Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Council, included speeches, poems, and a brief history of Juneteenth. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

