Staff Sgt. Mallory Sandridge, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, delivers an original poem during a Juneteenth celebration ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 19. The ceremony, which was coordinated by Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Council, included speeches, poems, and a brief history of Juneteenth. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 07:06
|Photo ID:
|8485828
|VIRIN:
|240619-F-OC897-1061
|Resolution:
|4621x3075
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT