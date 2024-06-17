Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5]

    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Adegboyega Adeyemo, 8th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, fills a plate with food during the Juneteenth Home Away From Home dinner at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 19. The dinner was soul food-style cuisine, which originated in the American South and has long been a staple of African American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 07:06
    Photo ID: 8485837
    VIRIN: 240619-F-OC897-1225
    Resolution: 4740x3154
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth
    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth
    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth
    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth
    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT