Wolf Pack celebrates Juneteenth

Chief Master Sgt. Adegboyega Adeyemo, 8th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, fills a plate with food during the Juneteenth Home Away From Home dinner at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 19. The dinner was soul food-style cuisine, which originated in the American South and has long been a staple of African American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

